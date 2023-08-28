[Picture] Virat Kohli gets new haircut ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli has opted for a new haircut ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup. The former India captain, who is also a style icon for many, flaunted his unique hairstyle (popularly known as the mullet haircut) on Monday, August 28.

Sharing a picture of his new look, Kohli captioned his Instagram post:

“Always does a top job. My man @alfahadahmed.”

Take a look:

Virat Kohli's new mullet hairstyle.

Kohli’s new look comes days after wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan copied MS Dhoni’s haircut from Aalim Hakim.

On the professional front, Kohli was last seen in action in the first ODI against West Indies. He wasn’t required to bat. The Men in Blue won that game by five wickets. The Delhi-born batter was then rested for the second and third ODIs along with captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli is currently practicing in the five-day Team India’s conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy in Alur, Bengaluru. The right-handed batter recently looked aggressive against the spinners during the practice session. The 34-year-old is ensuring that he leaves no stone unturned for the Asia Cup.

In the Asia Cup so far, Kohli has amassed 613 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 61.30, including three centuries with his best score of 183.

He needs 102 runs to become the fastest to 13,000 runs in a 50-over format. Tendulkar holds the record with 321 innings to reach the landmark. Kohli has played 265 ODI innings so far.

“50-overs is just the right format for him” – Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli

Sanjay Manjrekar has spoken about the significance of Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

He told Star Sports:

"With his current state of play, you would think that 50-overs is just the right format for him. I expect Virat to have a great WC. On the big stage, he has done it for India on many occasions. You get excited about many young and rising players. But on a big night, we need a player, who has been there, done that. That is where Virat becomes so valuable for India.”

Virat Kohli has been in sublime form with the bat in ODIs this year, scoring 427 runs at an average of 53.37, including two centuries with his best of 166 versus Sri Lanka.

The senior batter also had a good season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He scored 639 runs in 14 games, including two centuries and six fifties.

Kohli will next be seen in action against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekale, Sri Lanka on September 2. He loves playing against the Men in Green, having scored 536 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 48.73, including two centuries.