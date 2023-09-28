[Picture] WWE superstar Drew McIntyre dons Team India's ODI jersey ahead of World Cup 2023

The WWE recently extended their support to Team India for the World Cup 2023 campaign. They shared a picture in which two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre was seen donning the Men in Blue jersey on Thursday.

The company captioned the post:

"Drew Bleeds Blue 💙 🇮🇳"

Expand Tweet

Several Indian fans lauded WWE and McIntyre for the wonderful gesture. Notably, McIntyre was among the wrestlers who performed in Hyderabad earlier this month during WWE's Super Spectacle.

He teamed up with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for a bout against Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sangha. McIntyre pinned Mahal following a Claymore to clinch victory.

India's World Cup 2023 campaign to begin with a clash against Australia

Team India will go into the World Cup 2023 as the No. 1 team in the ICC rankings across formats. The side have gathered a lot of momentum ahead of their showpiece event, thanks to their Asia Cup 2023 triumph and ODI series win over Australia.

Rohit Sharma and company will next be seen in action against England in their first warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30. They will then face the Netherlands in their second and final warm-up fixture at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.

India's first World Cup 2023 match will be against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. The side will announce their final 15-member squad for the ICC event on Thursday, September 28.

The side dominated Australia in the first two games of their three-match ODI contest to pocket the series. They won the opening game by five wickets, successfully chasing down a 277-run target.

In the second ODI, India registered their highest-ever ODI total against Australia, posting 399/5 in 50 overs. The game was later reduced to 33 overs due to rain, with the visitors given a revised DLS target of 317. The KL Rahul-led side won by 99 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The hosts suffered a 66-run loss in the third match, failing to chase down a 353-run target on Wednesday.