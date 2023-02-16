Pictures: “Now and forever” – Hardik Pandya shares exclusive pictures from his wedding with Natasa Stankovic 

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared exclusive pictures from his wedding with his wife Natasa Stankovic. In multiple pictures, Pandya can be seen wearing a sherwani while Natasa looked gorgeous in a matching saree.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Pandya wrote:

“Now and forever.”

The couple first got married on May 31, 2020. It remains unclear whether these are old or latest pictures (in case the couple decided to get married once again).

For the uninitiated, the couple once again tied the nuptial knot in Christian custom in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, February 14). Pandya wrote:

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

“I will come when I feel the right time to play Test match cricket” – Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has proclaimed that he's happy to play only white-ball cricket. The Baroda all-rounder stressed that he will make his Test comeback when he wants to play the longer version of the game.

The 29-year-old said in a recent press conference:

"I will come (back) when I feel (it's) the right time to play Test match cricket. Right now, I'm going to focus on white-ball cricket, which is important, and if time is right, and body is fine, I'll give (the long format) a try.”

Pandya played his last (fourth) Test against England at Southampton in 2018, which India lost by 60 runs. He has played 11 Tests, scoring 532 runs and picking up 17 scalps.

Since being appointed the T20I captain, Hardik Pandya has helped India win the T20I series against New Zealand (away 1-0 and home 2-1) and Sri Lanka 2-1. He will next be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against Australia next month.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (February 17). The hosts lead the four-Test series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs. inside three days Another win will help Team India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

