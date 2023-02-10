Pictures: “One Step forward” – Rishabh Pant takes small steps on long road to recovery

Team Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is taking small steps on his road to recovery.

The injured wicketkeeper-batter batter shared a couple of pictures on Friday (February 20), where he could be seen walking with the help of crutches. Pant wore a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Pant wrote:

“One step forward, one step stronger, one step better.”

The post garnered more than eight lakh views in just an hour. Reacting to the post, Pant’s girlfriend, Isha Negi, dropped a heart emoji with the caption that read:

"Fighter."

Suryakumar Yadav, who recently offered prayers in Ujjain for Pant’s recovery, dropped heartwarming emojis. Meanwhile, his Delhi Capitals teammate David Warner wrote:

“Thinking of you brother.”

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma also motivated Pant with a special caption:

“You got this.”

Indian Premier League franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians also posted warm greetings for Pant's speedy recovery.

Rishabh Pant is out of action due to an accident.

The 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries in a car accident while driving alone from Delhi to Roorkee. Pant’s car crashed into a divider during the wee hours of December 30. Fortunately, he escaped as his vehicle went ablaze in a few minutes.

The cricketer was promptly rushed to a hospital in Dehradun before being airlifted to a Mumbai-based hospital for knee surgery. After undergoing successful surgery, he's making decent progress during his rehabilitation.

Rishabh Pant set to miss IPL 2023 ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

DC captain Rishabh Pant will likely remain out of action till the end of IPL 2023. The development also puts his participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year in doubt. Last month, he was dropped from the ODI and T20I squads against Sri Lanka.

Pant, though, was the only Indian to be named in the ICC Test XI for 2022. Last year, he amassed 680 runs in 12 innings at an average of 61.81, including two centuries.

Team India are set to miss Pant during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat made his Test debut in the ongoing first Test in Nagpur.

