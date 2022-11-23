[Pictures] Shikhar Dhawan and Co. undergo practice session for ODI series against New Zealand

India's stand-in ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan and his team have begun preparations for the three-match 50-over series against New Zealand, which is set to start on Friday, November 25.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded several images of the Indian team practicing in the nets on Wednesday, November 23. They captioned their social:

“ODI Mode ON.”

In the snapshot, Punjab Kings' new skipper Shikhar Dhawan was seen wearing a helmet. He had a poor outing against South Africa in India's last ODI series, scoring only 25 runs in three games. His co-opener Shubman Gill was also present in the snaps. Gill has been in good form and will be looking to add to his tally against the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson will look to showcase his talent in ODIs after he failed to get a chance in the T20I series. Similarly, Kuldeep Yadav will be keen to make an impact after his four-wicket haul in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa.

Jammu and Kashmir speedster Umran Malik, who is known for consistently bowling at a speed of 150+kmph, was also seen sweating it out in the nets. He will be aiming to make his ODI debut.

Can Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India avenge the ODI series whitewash in New Zealand?

India recently concluded their three-match T20I series against the Kiwis with a 1-0 win. The first game was washed out and the third game ended in a tie via the D/L method. India won the second game, courtesy of a Suryakumar Yadav century and a four-wicket hall from Deepak Hooda.

The Men in Blue lost the last ODI series 3-0 in New Zealand, played back in 2019. Dhawan and Co. will be keen to avenge that defeat. India are on a five-series winning streak in ODIs this year - against England, West Indies (twice - home and away series), Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

The ODI series will kick start in Auckland on Friday (November 25). The action will then shift to Hamilton (November 27) and Christchurch (November 30) for the remaining ODIs.

