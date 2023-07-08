[Pictures] Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan enjoy ‘sushi’ ahead of opening IND vs WI Test

Team India openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who are of similar age groups, share a great camaraderie on and off the field.

The duo are spending quality time in the Caribbean ahead of Team India's full-fledged tour of the West Indies, including two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. They have been included in the squads for all three formats, which will be played from July 12 until August 13.

They recently tried ‘sushi’ in the Island country and shared several pictures on social media, where both of them can be seen wearing printed shirts, enjoying each other’s company. Sharing several snaps on Instagram, Kishan captioned the post:

“Certified sushi lovers.”

Replying to the post, former India cricketer Suresh Raina wrote:

“And shirt also matching.”

Since shared on Instagram, the post garnered nearly nine lakh likes in just two hours.

On the professional front, Shubman Gill will look to leave behind his failure in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, where he scored 13 and 18, and start afresh in the new championship cycle (2023-25).

The right-handed batter needs 79 runs to complete 1000 runs in Tests. Gill has so far amassed 921 runs in 16 Tests, including two tons.

Ishan Kishan favorites to make his Test debut in 1st Test against West Indies

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, will be keen to make his Test debut after wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat failed to deliver for Team India with the bat in the 2023 World Test Championship final, scoring just five and 23 in both innings. The Andhra Pradesh batter has, so far, scored just 129 runs in five Tests at an underwhelming average of 18.42 without a single half-century.

Kishan, who has played in first-class matches, has, so far, amassed 2985 runs in 48 four-day games, including six tons and 16 half-centuries.

Bharat, though, has a better First Class record, scoring 4836 runs in 91 games, including nine hundred and 27 half-centuries.

India squad for West Indies Tests:

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

IND vs WI Tests schedule:

1st Test: Windsor Park, Dominica from 7.30 PM IST (July 12-16)

2nd Test: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad from 7.30 PM IST (July 20-24)

