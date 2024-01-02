[Pictures] Usman Khawaja pays tribute to David Warner ahead of the latter's farewell Test against Pakistan in Sydney

Usman Khawaja paid rich tributes to his opening partner David Warner ahead of the latter's farewell Test against Pakistan in Sydney, which starts on January 3.

On Tuesday (January 2), Khawaja shared pictures with Warner from his childhood and also from the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final. The duo can be seen holding stumps in their childhood photo and the Test mace in the latter.

Usman Khawaja captioned his post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Different kind of stump. Same old boyz. Congrats to one of cricket's greats. This isn't the end, just a bookmark. But what a journey it has been brother.”

Expand Tweet

David Warner announced his retirement from Tests and ODIs after the second Test in Melbourne. The left-handed batter has represented Australia in 111 Tests, scoring 8695 runs, including 26 tons and 36 half-centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 6932 runs in 161 matches, hitting 22 tons and 33 half-centuries.

Warner had a dream year in 2023, winning two ICC trophies with Australia - the WTC and the ODI World Cup - by defeating India on both occasions. He was also part of the 2021 T20 World Cup, and 2015 World Cup winning teams.

“It’s a fairytale ending” – David Warner on opening with Usman Khawaja for one last time

David Warner called it a fairytale ending of his Test career to open for Australia with childhood friend Usman Khawaja for one last time. He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

“I was saying to Uzzie this morning when we were out in the middle (at training), with his debut Test I was actually sitting up in one of the boxes up there and it was awesome to see.”

He added:

“It’s a fairytale ending. I don’t know too many cricketers who have gone through junior cricket with each other and played the highest level for a long period of time.

“When you’re childhood friends dreaming big and you get to go out here at the SCG, it’s fitting.”

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead against Pakistan in the three-match Test series. They will be keen to register a 3-0 whitewash and give a fitting farewell to Warner, who can be recognised as a legend of the game.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App