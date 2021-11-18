PIL filed in Jharkhand high court for postponement of 2nd T20I of IND vs NZ 2021 series 

The second T20I of the ongoing three-match series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, November 18. However, a petition has been filed in the Jharkhand high court for the postponement of the fixture.

Advocate Dheeraj Kumar, in his PIL, has called for postponing the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, or allowing the contest to continue, but only with half of the stadium's capacity.

Kumar has questioned the exemption given to the venue to allow full occupancy for the clash, whereas all the temples, courts and other offices in the state have been operating with 50% capacity, considering the COVID-19 situation. He has requested the court to prohibit the use of the stands at 100% capacity.

Notably, the state government had earlier granted permission for just 50% attendance at the venue for the match. However, the decision was ultimately overturned and it was announced that all the seats in the venue can be booked by the spectators.

Rohit Sharma and co. secure a crucial win in the T20 series opener

The opening fixture between the two cricketing nations proved to be a closely fought battle. It was India who ultimately held on to their nerves to clinch an important 5-wicket victory to go 1-0 up in the series.

Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat for India with an impactful knock of 62. Skipper Rohit Sharma also contributed with 48 crucial runs at the top. The Kiwi bowlers made it difficult for the hosts towards the end but lost the contest in the ultimate over.

The upcoming encounter will be a must-win one for the visitors as they look to stay afloat in the series. India, on the other hand, will be looking to go out all guns blazing as they look to pocket the series against a tired New Zealand side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

