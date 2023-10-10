"Pioneers of how the game is now being played" - Carlos Brathwaite picks England as 'favourites' to win 2023 World Cup

Veteran West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has heaped praise on England and has earmarked them to be one of the semifinalists of the 2023 World Cup. The 35-year-old feels England have set the benchmark in the format and showed other teams the way with their aggressive approach.

Since their 2015 World Cup debacle, England have adopted an aggressive approach to white-ball cricket. They turned the tables four years ago on home soil as Eoin Morgan captained the Englishmen to their maiden 50-over title. Morgan's successor Jos Buttler will hope to replicate the success this year.

Brathwaite said that England are clear favourites even though he labelled India as a team that's difficult to beat on home soil. The Barbadian told First Post:

"I think India at home are always difficult. England still my favourites. I think they have revolutionised the 50-over game and now teams are starting to catch up. But they are the pioneers of how the game is now being played. Australia is always a threat in World Cups. And my head says Pakistan, they’re good enough. But the heart says South Africa."

Brathwaite reckons South Africa are equally serious contenders, given they have all their bases covered. He added:

"My two keys to success in this World Cup will be ability to score 330 consistently which I think South Africa can do, but also take 10 wickets. I think if they continue with what has been a conservative approach in the past, it won’t do them well on small grounds and good wickets."

The Proteas have made a thunderous start to their campaign, amassing 428 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, thanks to three centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram. While Sri Lanka threw punches, they went down by 102 runs.

"Playing Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi is going to be quite important for them" - Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Carlos Brathwaite added that South Africa's spin-twins of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be critical to their chances. He stated:

"Not only because he’s my friend, but I think playing Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi is going to be quite important for them to get 10 wickets consistently. And if they do that, I’ll have them as my fourth team to make the semis."

The Proteas, often known as 'chokers' will face Australia in their next match on Thursday in Lucknow.