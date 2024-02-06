Play with all your heart because you are representing the country: Musheer Khan recalls advice from brother Sarfaraz ahead of U-19 World Cup 2024

India U-19 batter Musheer Khan has opened up on the advice he received from elder brother Sarfaraz ahead of the U-19 World Cup 2024. Musheer revealed that Sarfaraz told him to play with all his heart as there is no bigger glory than representing the country.

18-year-old Musheer is currently the leading run-scorer at the U-19 World Cup 2024. In five innings, he has smashed 334 runs at an average of 83.50 and a strike rate of 103.73, with two hundreds and one fifty. The youngster will be keen to come up with another big effort when India face South Africa in the first semifinal in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6.

In an interaction with ICC, Musheer recalled the words of encouragement he received from Sarfaraz ahead of India’s U-19 World Cup 2024 campaign.

“The first thing he told me [before the U19 World Cup] was that there is no bigger pride than playing for India. He told me to enjoy myself on the field and whenever I get a chance – be it with the bat or ball – you have to pull the team up in any situation and win the game,” the all-rounder said.

“He told me to play with all my heart because you are representing the country,” Musheer added.

Hailing Sarfaraz, the 18-year-old went on to add that he has learnt a lot from his elder brother and his career.

“I have learnt a lot from Sarfaraz - right from how he bats to how he is always thinking about winning the game for his team to how he builds his innings,” Musheer commented.

Incidentally, Sarfaraz featured in the U19 World Cup in 2014 and 2016. He was recently part of the India team for the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

“I won't be satisfied until we win the World Cup” - Musheer Khan

While Musheer has been brilliant with the willow in the U-19 World Cup 2024, he is not yet satisfied with his performances. The youngster stated that his ultimate goal is to win the World Cup for the country.

“I am happy with my performances but I won't be satisfied until we win the World Cup. As far as being the highest run-getter, I don't really want to think about it. I only want to do well for the team and take the results as they come,” he said.

Asked if there is any nervousness in the Indian camp ahead of the semifinal against South Africa, Musheer asserted:

“There is no nervousness. We view the semi-final as just another match, just as we did in the league stages and Super Six. We are not taking extra pressure.”

India are unbeaten at the U-19 World Cup 2024. After winning their three group games, they registered thumping wins in their two Super Six encounters as well.

