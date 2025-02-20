“Play for your own runs” - Former India cricketer brutally slams Babar Azam after loss in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former India spinner Murali Kartik has questioned Babar Azam's approach during Pakistan's run chase against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. The ace batter scored 64 runs off 90 deliveries after the Men in Green were set a target of 321.

Regular opener Fakhar Zaman injured his leg while fielding in the first innings. Opening the innings with Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam struggled for rhythm against New Zealand's new ball charge. The right-handed batter found some momentum with a few trademark flashy strokes, but they were not enough to have the desired impact on the required run rate.

He recorded only two boundaries in the first powerplay, leading to Pakistan posting only 22 runs. The early dismissal of Shakeel (6 off 19) and Mohammad Rizwan (3 off 14) also did not help things, as Babar continued to struggle in the middle overs. The ace batter brought up his fifty off 81 deliveries, which wais his fifth-slowest in the format.

Murali Kartik tore into Babar Azam's approach and deemed the strategy to play safe for his own runs as 'disappointing.'

"Yes, you were up against it, 320-run target. Yes, you were up against a very disciplined and a very spirited New Zealand team. But then, when you are hosting and representing your country out there, I still am trying to get my head around some of the innings played by some of the senior batters. Seriously, it was just unbelievable," Kartik said on Cribuzz after Pakistan's 60-run defeat.

"I can tell you as a bowler that if you are not going to put any pressure on me, happy days for me. I can roll my ten overs, and just walk away. Even somebody as good as Mitch Santner was put under pressure by the lower order. If you are not going to put any pressure on the opposition and play for yourself, and play for your own runs, I am really sorry, I think that is very very disappointing," he added.

Babar Azam's scratchy knock came to an end in the 34th over when he was dismissed by opposition skipper Mitchell Santner. His innings included six fours and a six and came at a strike rate of 71.11.

Babar Azam recently lost his No. 1 ICC ranking in ODIs to Shubman Gill

The former skipper's recent inconsistency with the bat affected his ratings ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Following the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand, he dropped down to the second position, as India's Shubman Gill was crowned as the new No. 1 ranked batter in the format.

Pakistan are next scheduled to face India in the group stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

