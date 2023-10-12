"Play Shami against Pakistan as well" - Aakash Chopra on India playing Shardul Thakur ahead of Mohammed Shami in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra reckons India should have played Mohammed Shami instead of Shardul Thakur in their World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan, and wants the former to be played in their next game against Pakistan.

Shardul replaced Ravichandran Ashwin in India's playing XI for the Afghanistan game in Delhi on Wednesday (October 11) as Rohit Sharma and Co. wanted an additional seamer at the venue. The seam-bowling all-rounder registered figures of 1/31 in six overs and didn't get to bat as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic eight-wicket win with 15 overs to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Shardul was never going to be required with the bat against Afghanistan and urged the Indian think-tank to play Shami instead of him against the Men in Green. He elaborated (4:40):

"There is always a discussion about whether Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Shami should be played. The team went towards Shardul. We had discussed as well that I want Shami but the team will play Shardul because they will get batting at No. 8 from him."

The former Indian opener added:

"I was saying the No. 8 won't get to bat. If your No. 8 gets to bat against Afghanistan, then leave it, let it go. Someone else can play those big shots and if they don't, you will lose and then you can say - 'well played'. The batting was not going to come. I feel you should play Shami against Pakistan as well."

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. They are unlikely to include Shami in the XI although they might consider bringing back Ashwin, considering the longer boundaries at the venue.

"Shardul is also a run-a-ball player" - Aakash Chopra on why Mohammed Shami should be played ahead of him

Shardul Thakur has a half-century to his name in ODI cricket. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that Shardul Thakur is not a destructive batter and reiterated that Mohammed Shami should be played as a third specialist seamer. He stated (5:10):

"Shardul is also a run-a-ball player at the position he bats . It's not that he will score 45 runs off 20 balls. He is not that sort of a player. He doesn't play like that. The team wants a little batting depth at No. 8, a bit of insurance and assurance and that is why Shardul is there but I feel Mohammed Shami should be there."

Shardul has aggregated 329 runs at an average of 17.31 in 25 ODI innings. His unbeaten half-century against South Africa along with his exploits with the willow in Test cricket gives the team management the confidence that he can deliver the goods down the order in a crunch situation.

Poll : Should India play Mohammed Shami ahead of Shardul Thakur against Pakistan? Yes No 0 votes