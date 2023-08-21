"Player that I think is lucky to be in that side is Suryakumar Yadav" - Tom Moody on Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody felt that middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was fortunate to be selected in the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee announced the squad for the continental tournament earlier today (August 21). While it featured a plethora of batters, including the return of the injured KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, several eyebrows were raised at the selection of Suryakumar.

The 32-year-old has struggled in the 50-over format, averaging 24.33 in 26 games, including a paltry 14.11 in 2023.

Speaking to Star Sports, Tom Moody was surprised at the selection of the Mumbai Indians (MI) star.

"The player that I think is lucky to be in that side is Suryakumar Yadav. I know that he's a player that we all love to watch, but he is yet to really master the 50-over game. I think he's played over 20 matches now and at a very modest return," Moody said.

The former Australian cricketer felt the Men in Blue could have instead opted for a younger player like Yashasvi Jaiswal or an additional wrist spinner.

"And to me, there are better options. Uh, available. Uh, I would have much rather seen a younger player like a Jaiswal in that side. Or take that position, and play a wrist spinner. Um, you know another wrist spinner," Tom Moody added.

Team India has picked the lone wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, with the other half of the 'Kulcha' combination, Yuzvendra Chahal, left out.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to make his ODI debut but made an immediate impression in the longer format, scoring 171 in his maiden innings against the West Indies. The southpaw has also played five T20Is since the West Indies series, including the ongoing Ireland rubber.

"He's yet to really crack the code" - Tom Moody on Suryakumar Yadav

Surya has yet to replicate his T20 heroics in the 50-over format.

Tom Moody further stated that despite Suryakumar Yadav being a master at the T20 format, the 50-over format is a different ball game that cannot be cracked at the 11th hour.

The 32-year-old is the world's no.1 ranked T20I batter, with an extraordinary average of 46.02 and a strike rate of 172.70, including three centuries.

"He's a genius in T20 cricket. But the 50-over cricket is a completely different format, and he's yet to really crack the code for that. You know, I just don't think he's gonna do it at the last minute," said Moody.

Suryakumar's middle-order competitor Sanju Samson boasts impressive numbers in the ODI format, with an average of 55.71 in 13 games.

Yet, an inconsistent showing in the white-ball leg of the recent West Indies tour has left the batter looking on from the outside as the reserve player in the squad.

The Asia Cup commences with a group A fixture between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30.

Rohit Sharma's men will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele.