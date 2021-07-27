“Players didn’t walk in 1998 either” - Stuart Broad on Mike Atherton for his epic duel with Allan Donald

Veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad has taken a dig at former captain Mike Atherton for the latter's famous battle with Allan Donald during the 1998 Trent Bridge Test.

Atherton had gloved a ball from Donald during the former South African pacer’s fiery spell in that Test match, but Atherton did not walk back after the umpire had ruled him not out.

On Monday, 23 years after Atherton’s epic duel with Donald, England’s Barmy Army shared a video of the famous Atherton-Donald battle on their Twitter account. The video was posted with the caption:

“Back in 1998 on this day, one of the most epic battles as Athers goes up against Allan Donald.”

Broad also shared the video and wrote:

“I was there, as a 12 year old, watching in awe in the Radcliffe Road End Cricket bat and ball.”

I was there, as a 12 year old, watching in Awe in the Radcliffe Road End 🏏 https://t.co/LFWai2pjCq — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 26, 2021

In another tweet, the England pacer added:

“Also - a reminder that players didn’t “walk” in 1998 either hey @Athersmike.”

Also- a reminder that players didn’t “Walk” in 1998 either hey @Athersmike 😂 https://t.co/LFWai2pjCq — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 26, 2021

Broad was referring to the fact that Atherton did not walk after gloving the ball behind the wickets off Donald.

Speaking to Sky Sports in 2020, Atherton had said that he nearly walked off after gloving the South African fast bowler in the match before changing his mind. Earlier this year, Atherton was quoted as saying on the walking debate:

“It's more dishonest for a player to walk on some occasions and not others, rather than never walk at all.”

What happened in that famous battle between Mike Atherton and Allan Donald in 1998?

South Africa were leading the five-match series 1-0 going into the fourth Test in Trent Bridge. England needed 247 runs to win the Test and square the series. Atherton, who had made a half-century in the first innings, was putting together a defiant knock in the second innings as well.

When was in his 20s, Atherton gloved a searing, rising ball from Donald, but the umpire did not raise his finger. Donald kept peppering Atherton with short balls and hit him on the body and gloves on multiple occasions.

Michael Atherton, though, did not budge and remained unbeaten on 98 off 277 balls, occupying the crease for 353 minutes. England went on to win the Test by eight wickets to square the series at one apiece. England then went on to win the five-match series 2-1.

Edited by Bhargav