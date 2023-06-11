“Players win medals in Olympics with just one final” – Pat Cummins' blunt reply to Rohit Sharma’s idea of playing 3-match Test series for WTC final

Australian captain Pat Cummins has come up with a straightforward reply to his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma’s idea of playing three-match Test series for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Using the Olympics as an example, Cummins said that players win or lose medals for their country in their only attempt at the quadrennial event.

The statement came after Australia beat India by a convincing 209-run margin to lift their maiden WTC trophy. The 30-year-old told reporters during the press conference:

"We already won the WTC title. Not only 3-match series for WTC final, there could be 16-match series too. Players win medals in Olympics with just one final.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had said:

"A 3-match series for the WTC Final will be ideal in the next cycle".

“We’ve had this final in the diary for a while” – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins was delighted to guide Australia to their first-ever ICC trophy in the longest format of the game. The Australian captain said:

“It's been an amazing two years. We've had this final in the diary for a while. It's been something that we've been building up for, so it's something we're going to savor.”

When the speedster was questioned about his favorite ICC trophy, he replied:

“I don't know, it's probably like trying to pick your favorite kid, but it's satisfying.”

Besides WTC, the New South Wales-born cricketer has been a member of Australia's 2015 World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup winning teams.

Pat Cummins and Co. will now look to beat England in the upcoming Ashes for the first time away from home since 2001. He, however, wants the team to sink in the experience of winning the ICC title before fretting about the upcoming series.

He stated:

“I know we've got a big series (Ashes against England) but we can worry about that in a couple of days’ time. You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, and acknowledge a pretty special achievement and this is one of those times.”

The opening Test between England and Australia will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting June 16.

Click here to check out the WTC 2023 final full scorecard.

