"Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot" - Jonny Bairstow ahead of his landmark appearance in red-ball cricket 

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is all set to become the 17th player from his nation to play 100 Test matches when he takes the field during the upcoming fifth Test against India in Dharamsala. He has not had a series to remember so far, but could mark the milestone with a memorable outing.

Bairstow's place as a pure batter in the side has been under scrutiny in recent times, especially on the subcontinent. He retained his place in the playing XI for the entire series with Harry Brook not being available due to personal reasons.

Having made his red-ball debut during the home series against the West Indies in 2012, Bairstow has had quite a journey batting in the middle order. He endured an on-and-off stint with the gloves, while the 'Bazball' era unleashed a whole new side of him.

"Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot. It will be an emotional week for me," Bairstow said during the pre-match press conference.

England were part of the very first international fixture played in Dharamsala back in 2013. The venue contested the final contest of a five-match ODI series, an assignment from which Bairstow withdrew due to the illness of a family member.

The wicketkeeper-batter spoke about the conditions, which naturally made its way to the headlines on the subcontinent.

“It’s a used pitch from the Ranji Trophy last month, let’s see. Ground staff have done an amazing job with the pitch considering the weather we have had here. They have done a great job with the outfield here in Dharamsala. Looks good. The ground is one of the most picturesque venues in the world," Bairstow said.

"It looks like a good pitch and if you are alluding to the fast bowlers getting help from the surface, it will be favorable to both teams," Bairstow added

England recently played at the venue during the 2023 ODI World Cup, during their league-stage encounter against Bangladesh, which was also Bairstow's 100th ODI appearance. He scored a fifty as his side secured a mammoth win, marking one of their few highlights in what ended up as a disastrous campaign.

"I have been feeling good but runs haven’t come" - Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has scored only 170 runs in eight innings at an average of 21.75, but the encouraging sign for the visitors is the fact that he looked at his best in the most recent outing in Ranchi. He compiled 38 and 30 runs in the first and the second innings respectively as England lost the contest by five wickets.

"I have been feeling good but runs haven’t come. I have been in the zone every game in the series so far, "Bairstow said of his own form

Team India have already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. But despite the fate of the series being sealed, both sides will be on the lookout to bag the valuable points on offer for the World Test Championship (WTC) cause.

