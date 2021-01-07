Playing 11 and toss updates for India vs. Australia 3rd Test

Australian skipper Tim Paine has won the toss and chosen to bat first. The 3rd India vs. Australia Test is set to begin at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 5:00 AM IST.

Team India had already announced their playing 11 for the Sydney Test on the eve of the match. The Indian cricket team, which is being led by Ajinkya Rahane in Virat Kohli’s absence, has made two changes from the last game.

Star opener Rohit Sharma has come into the side, after completing his quarantine period. The opener directly replaces Mayank Agarwal and will partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

The other change made by Team India is an enforced one. With Umesh Yadav out injured, fast bowler Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut for India.

NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG.



Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Australia has made a couple of changes to their lineup from Melbourne too. Joe Burns is not part of the Test squad for the upcoming matches, and David Warner replaces him. Despite concerns about David Warner’s fitness, the stylish left-hander slots as an opener in the side.

Another change sees Will Pucovski make his debut. This means that Australia has gone with a completely new opening combination. The young opener comes in place of Travis Head, as Matthew Wade drops to No. 5.

Both sides will look to win the Sydney Test. Australia will aim to bounce back after their eight-wicket loss at Melbourne. With the series level 1-1, India's win will see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia Test Squad: Tim Paine (Captain, wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Moises Henriques Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

India’s playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia’s playing 11: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c&wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon