"Playing finals against Sri Lanka will be better for Team India" - Irfan Pathan takes a dig at Pakistan after Asia Cup 2023 elimination

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan reckons that playing the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka will benefit the Indian team. He suggested that had the Men in Blue competed against Pakistan, it would have been a one-sided affair.

Sri Lanka advanced to the summit clash following a two-wicket (DLS method) win over Pakistan in a last-ball thriller at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

Sharing his take on the upcoming final between India and defending champions Sri Lanka, Pathan wrote on X:

"Playing finals against Sri Lanka will be better for team India as it won’t be a one sided affair."

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that India dominated Pakistan in all departments during their Super 4's fixture. The Men in Blue posted a mammoth 356-run total, thanks to fine centuries by Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*).

In response, the Pakistani batters failed to give a tough fight, getting bundled out for just 128 on the reserve day. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a four-wicket haul.

India completed a comprehensive 228-run win, their biggest in terms of margin against Pakistan in ODIs.

Sri Lanka eked out a narrow win against Pakistan in virtual semi-final of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan and Sri Lanka locked horns in a virtual semi-final of the ongoing ODI Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday. It was a closely fought battle, with Sri Lanka overhauling the 252-run total on the final ball.

The 50-over contest was initially reduced to 45 overs due to rain. However, it was later shortened to a 42-over game. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 86, helping his side finish at 252/7.

Abdullah Shafique and Iftikhar Ahmed also chipped in with valuable contributions, scoring 52 and 47, respectively. Kusal Mendis shone with the ball in the run chase with a brilliant 91-run knock.

Charith Asalanka finished the game with a stunning unbeaten knock of 49, scoring two runs off the final ball to take his team home.

Expand Tweet

India and Sri Lanka will battle it out in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.