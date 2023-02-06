"Playing international cricket and franchise league are two different things" - Anjum Chopra's take on WPL

Former India captain Anjum Chopra feels that participating in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) will benefit the players' overall growth by providing them with great exposure.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that there is a difference between playing international cricket and franchise-based leagues. She opined that a player can represent a franchise, irrespective of her performance at the top level.

The 45-year-old also suggested that playing more matches is bound to benefit cricketers in the long run, as it will give them the experience of competitive matches.

"Playing international cricket and franchise leagues are two different things," Chopra explained. "I don't believe that if a player is not playing well in international cricket, they shouldn’t play franchise cricket. In fact, I think the more you play, irrespective of the format, the more exposure you will get. You will get more competitive games, which is better for a player."

Notably, the inaugural edition of the much-awaited WPL is expected to kick off on March 4 and will go on until March 24. Teams from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Lucknow will battle it out for the trophy in the first-ever season.

"It will attract top players" - Anjum Chopra on the prospect of international stars featuring in WPL

Anjum Chopra further stated that many top international players would be keen to participate in the upcoming WPL. The cricketer-turned-commentator also mentioned that international players squaring off against each other would ensure competitiveness.

"Definitely it will attract top players," she added. "That is why the Women's Premier League is starting. Indian players also play in different leagues. The idea is that international players play more against each other and the competition increases."

Chopra also highlighted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) has already permitted the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, among others, to compete in foreign leagues, unlike the men's players, who aren't allowed to do the same. Answering a fan's question, she stated:

"They are already playing in England and Australia. The BCCI has already given permission to women players to play in overseas leagues. However, this luxury hasn’t been extended to men's cricketers."

The WPL auction is expected to take place in the second week of February. Close to 1,000 players have expressed their desire to play in the competition and have registered themselves for the auction.

