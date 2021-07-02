"Playing in the IPL has put him in high-pressured situations, helping him enormously"- Graham Thorpe on Sam Curran

England's stand-in coach Graham Thorpe credited Sam Curran's IPL experience with the Chennai Super Kings for the rise in his abilities as an international cricketer. Thorpe highlighted how the 23-year-old had been put in tough situations while playing in the Indian T20 league, which has brought him valuable experience at the top level.

Sam Curran picked up the first five-wicket haul of his international career in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, helping England win the game by 8 wickets. He returned with figures of 5-48 in his 10 overs which sealed England's series win in the three-match contest.

Thorpe, England's stand-in coach for this series, heaped praise on the all-rounder. He also felt the experience of playing in the IPL has worked wonders for the 23-year-old.

"I think it's (IPL) helped him enormously. Every environment Sam has gone into, he's shown that ability to compete and an ability to find a way of putting performances in, From that perspective, playing in the IPL has put him in high-pressured situations and pushed him. His hitting ability with the bat was always there," ESPNcricinfo quoted Thorpe as saying.

Thorpe also said Curran's batting and mindset in pressure situations had improved thanks to his IPL experience.

"I think that's (hitting ability) progressed to a really good level. He's bowling at important times in the IPL, so he's put under pressure and challenged. At 23, he's getting some really good experiences," he added.

Thorpe highlights the biggest challenge for Sam Curran going forward

Special day yesterday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thank you for all the messages .. pic.twitter.com/b1v6RYweut — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) July 2, 2021

Graham Thorpe believes maintaining fitness levels for an all-rounder is key. He cited the example of Ben Stokes, who has emerged as an all-format all-rounder for England in recent years. Thorpe hopes Sam Curran can follow in those footsteps and come to the fore as a consistent performer for his side.

"As you know, with someone like Ben Stokes, the amount of work and fitness levels that are required for that is huge. So the challenge for Sam Curran to be a multi-format cricketer is delivering that consistency as well for England time and time again. That'll be one of the bigger challenges for Sam going forward," Thorpe added.

England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Thorpe indicated that the English team could make some changes for the final ODI with the series already in the bag. Left-arm seamer George Garton is in line to make his debut in the final game on July 4.

