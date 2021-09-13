Playing in Sri Lanka was like making my debut: Kuldeep Yadav

India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has revealed that he felt like he was making his debut in the recent series against Sri Lanka. Kuldeep was nervous as he was making a comeback in the Indian team after a long time.

With the main Indian team preparing for the Test series in England, the BCCI had sent a second-string Indian side to face Sri Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav was impressive in the ODIs and also picked up a few wickets.

Speaking on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel, Yadav admitted that he was feeling the pressure while bowling in Sri Lanka.

"It was a kind of a comeback in Sri Lanka. It was like I was making my debut because there were a lot of youngsters in the team. There is a pressure to perform and when you perform after a break, there is a bit of pressure," Kuldeep Yadav said.

Kuldeep Yadav reveals Rahul Dravid's advice

Once Kuldeep Yadav found his rhythm, he enjoyed bowling in Sri Lanka. He was also economical and got a lot of purchase from the surface.

Kuldeep also talked about how the-then Indian coach Rahul Dravid built his confidence. Dravid told him to focus on the present and not think too much about the future.

"I enjoyed the way I bowled in Sri Lanka. The way the ball was leaving my hand and the way it was spinning, I was bowling well. There was not much pressure. Before the game Rahul Sir told me not to focus on the future, just focus on the present and that gave me a lot of confidence," Kuldeep Yadav revealed.

Kuldeep Yadav was not included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. While he will be gutted by the exclusion, he will back himself to perform well if he gets a chance in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

