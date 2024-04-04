"Please don't expect much from these habitual losers" - Fans blast DC after crushing defeat against KKR in IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) endured a dismal outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to lose by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

DC bowlers were pummelled all over the park and conceded the second-highest score in the IPL, with KKR finishing on 272/7 in 20 overs. A toothless performance with uninspired captaincy meant Sunil Narine recorded his highest-ever T20 score of 85 from 39 deliveries.

In reply, DC did no better by getting bowled out for a mere 166 in the 18th over to suffer a humiliating defeat. The loss has them second from bottom on the points table with a lone win in four games.

Among the perennial underachievers of the IPL, DC have qualified for the final only once in 16 seasons and finished ninth last season in the 10-team race. After losing their first two games of the 2024 IPL season, Delhi produced an impressive win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous outing.

However, the victory was only a flash in the pan as DC resorted to their inconsistencies against KKR.

Fans on Twitter were left unimpressed with the entire DC unit, including the head coach Ricky Ponting and director Sourav Ganguly.

"We were just all over the place" - Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was extremely disappointed with the side's bowling performance as they suffered their second-biggest margin of defeat by runs in IPL history.

Six of the seven DC bowlers conceded runs at over 10 runs per over as KKR went berserk with the bat from start to finish.

At the post-match presentation, Pant said:

"We were just all over the place (with the ball), we could have done better, and it is one of those days I feel. Time to reflect better as a team, as an individual and come back strong in the next game. As a batting unit, we talked about going hard (after the target) and that's how we approach these games because it is better to be all-out trying to go for the total than not chase it down."

Pant was one of the few bright spots for DC as he scored his second consecutive half-century with a 25-ball 55 in the losing effort.

The side will look to resuurect their IPL 2024 campaign when they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next outing on Sunday, April 7.