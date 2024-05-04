"Please don't let today define the rest of your season"- Ben Stokes' old text message to Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker, who died recently

As the cricketing world continues to come to terms with the death of 20-year-old Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker, an old text message from England all-rounder Ben Stokes to him has gone viral.

Baker debuted in domestic cricket in 2021 and faced off against Stokes a year later in a clash between Durham and Worcestershire. The English Test captain got the better of the left-arm spinner, smashing him for 34 runs in an over, en route to a breathtaking 161 off 88 deliveries.

Following the onslaught, Stokes displayed class by sending Baker a text message, the extract of which was shared by England's Barmy Army Twitter handle two days after Baker's death.

The message from Stokes read:

"Hey Josh, Ben Stokes here. Hope you don't mind me sending you a message pal. Please don't let today define the rest of your season. These days social media is relentless and a vile place for keyboard warriors and people who are jealous of us that we are professionals cricketers and they didn't make it. "

"You've got serious potential and I think you'll go a long way. Most important opinion is from the lads in your changing room, and they will always have your back. This (is) coming from someone who got meeeeelted in a T20 World Cup final," Stokes added.

The message was part of the book - 'Bazball: The Inside Story of a Test Cricket Revolution' to showcase Stokes' personable character that makes him a terrific leader.

Josh Baker died at age 20 on May 2

The cricketing world was shell-shocked by the tragic death of Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker at the age of 20 on May 2.

Just three years into his domestic cricket career, the youngster had played 22 first-class, 17 List-A and 8 T20 games.

While the nature of Baker's death was not disclosed, Wocestershire's chief executive Ashley Giles shared a statement saying:

"The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a team-mate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends."

The ECB also stated the following on the youngster's death:

"This is devastating news. We extend our best wishes to Josh's family and friends, to everyone who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC."

In a blossoming career, Josh Baker had already picked up 70 wickets across first-class, List-A, and T20 cricket.

The 20-year-old was a useful batter, evidenced by his two first-class half-centuries and an average of over 16.

