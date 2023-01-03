“Please mujhe maaf kardo” - Fans react as New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry share century partnership for 10th wicket against Pakistan

New Zealand batters Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry shared a century partnership for the 10th wicket against Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi on Tuesday, January 3 (Day 2). The duo frustrated the Pakistan bowlers as they helped the visitors reach 449 in their first innings.

While Henry remained unbeaten on 68 off 81, Patel contributed 35 off 78 before getting caught out by Agha Salman off Abrar Ahmed.

Earlier on Day 1, Devon Conway top-scored with 122 runs, while Tom Latham (71) and Tom Blundell (51) also scored half-centuries.

Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, scalping four wickets, while Naseem Shah and Agha Salman bagged three wickets each. Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza returned wicketless.

Fans expressed their disgust at witnessing another flop bowling performance from the Asian giants. They felt that the extra runs by the New Zealand tail-enders could prove costly for Pakistan.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway hails Karachi pitch for the second Test

Meanwhile, New Zealand opener Devon Conway hailed Karachi's pitch on Monday after scoring a century. He said that the track has started to change.

Speaking at a press conference, Conway said:

“It's starting to change. After tea, there was a bit more turn on offer, which is showing the nature of the wicket drying out and assisting the spinners a little bit more.

"It's skidding on a little bit more, and there isn't as much carry as the morning, so it's interesting to see what the wicket will look like on the last three days.”

He added that the Blackcaps were rewarded for good cricketing shots:

"With the nature of the grass on the surface, it had maintained a bit of pace in the wicket. When the ball's harder, it comes off the bat a bit better as well. We were rewarded for good cricket shots that went for boundaries. We managed to get off to a quick start."

Babar Azam and Co. will now have to come out stronger to avoid another Test series loss at home. Pakistan lost the Test series to Australia (1-0) and England (3-0) last year.

