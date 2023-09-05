"Please retire and start playing international leagues" - Fans react as Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't find place in India's 2023 World Cup squad

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has failed to make the cut for India's 15-member ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. He was among the notable absentees from the lineup.

The announcement of the squad took place on Tuesday, September 5, with skipper Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar attending a press conference. Chahal was also left out of the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, which was an indication of him not being in the scheme of things for the subsequent mega ICC event as well.

However, several fans disagreed with the selectors' decision. Soon after the squad came out, many Indian supporters took to social media to slam the team management for dropping Chahal.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Notably, this isn't the first time that fans have expressed their displeasure after Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't included in the side for a marquee event. The crafty spinner was surprisingly dropped for the T20 World Cup in 2021.

While he was added to the team for the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022, he didn't get to feature in a single game.

India's 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World Cup

India have made two changes to their 17-member squad, which is now in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna were the two players who couldn't make it to the World Cup squad.

Senior players Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also weren't considered, while Sanju Samson, too, wasn't in the reckoning of selectors. The ICC Cricket World Cup is set to be played in India from October 5.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will open their campaign with a clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Here's India's 15-member squad for the ICC tournament:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav