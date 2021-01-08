'Plenty of people said I was out of form' - Steve Smith

After scoring a crucial 131 in the ongoing Sydney Test, Steve Smith said it was nice to be back among the runs and prove his critics, who said he was out of form, wrong. Australia folded for 336 on the second day, but Smith was able to prove that class is always permanent.

Given the way Steve Smith celebrated his hundred, one could feel how desperate he was to get back to form. His intent was clearly visible when he walked to the crease, and without his big score, Australia would have been struggling in the third Test.

"Plenty of people said I was out of form, so it was nice to come back into form if that's what you want to call it, It was only about three or four weeks ago that I scored two [one-day international] hundreds at the SCG. I've missed out in the first two Test matches, obviously, and came back today and scored some runs that helped put us in a decent position," said Steve Smith.

The 31-year-old smashed two 62-ball centuries in the ODI series against India, which Australia won 2-1. The signs looked ominous for India at the start of the Test series given Smth's form, but the visitors were able to contain him in the first two matches. However, the Australian star has come roaring back to form in Sydney with a knock that kept the Australian innings together.

Steve Smith not too critical of his teammates

Australia, however, squandered a chance to capitalise on the big partnership of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Matthew Wade, Cameron Green and Tim Paine departed cheaply, and Smith was soon running out of partners.

The centurion, however, wasn't too critical of his teammates as he after watching the wickets tumble from the other end,

"It's not ideal, but guys aren't trying to get out. They're trying to do their job. It wasn't great, but we keep moving forward," commented Smith.

The game is evenly balanced at the moment and whoever wins the third day could end up winning the Test match. With this hundred, Steve Smith became the second-fastest batsman in history to reach 27 Test centuries in terms of innings. Smith reached this milestone in his 136th innings whereas the great Sir Donald Bradman scored his 27th century in his 70th innings.