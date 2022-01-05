"I certainly wouldn't be tinkering with it" - Ricky Ponting backs David Warner and Marcus Harris to open in subcontinent conditions

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has urged the team management to stick with the opening combination of David Warner and Marcus Harris. The left-handed opening pair have started to show signs of promise after a rocky start.

Australia have a challenging calendar year ahead of them in the longest format of the game. The team is scheduled to tour Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India in the space of 12 months.

Ponting vouched for Harris at the top of the order after signs of improvement. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Ponting said:

"If Warner and Harris are firmly entrenched in the team, then they're the openers for that (Pakistan) tour. With Harris looking the part and starting to look a little bit more confident, hopefully he gets a really good long run at it now."

The 47-year-old added:

"It will actually be good for his development to play some cricket in those types of conditions as well. We always talk about how important that dynamic is between openers … so I certainly wouldn't be tinkering with it."

Marcus Harris scored arguably a career-saving innings of 76 in the Boxing Day Test to cement the opening spot ahead of Usman Khawaja. He backed the selection call with a resolute 38 on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Sydney.

David Warner, on the other hand, has buried the ghosts of his horrid 2019 Ashes tour. The southpaw is now the leading run-scorer in the 2021-22 Ashes.

This current opening combination hasn't had a lot of success together yet: Ponting

Marcus Harris opened alongside David Warner for the first time in the 2019 Ashes series. The pair endured a horrid tour on English soil, averaging 9.50 and 9.66 respectively.

Including the ongoing Sydney Test, they have opened together in eight Tests. Ponting outlined how Harris can improve his forward defense. He added:

"I just think (this current) opening combination that's still quite embryonic and hasn't had a lot of success together yet. You can just see he's a little bit reluctant to get a good stride forward."

Ponting elaborated:

"He ends up moving his front foot again after he's played his forward defensive shot. That's something that he'll work on. I'm sure that's something that will actually come the more confidence he gets, and the more confidence he gets in his in his defensive game."

With Joe Burns out of the picture, Harris' only competitors remain in the form of Usman Khawaja and Will Pucowski. Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in March 2022 for a three-match Test series as well as three ODIs.

