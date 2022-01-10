“I feel Jhye [Richardson] is potentially a better and more skillful bowler than Scott Boland” – Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting analyzed the reasons for Scott Boland’s successful spells of bowling in the two Ashes Test matches in Sydney and Melbourne.

In an analysis for Cricket Australia, Ponting also answered the question of whether Boland is a better bowler than Jhye Richardson.

On his debut, Boland ripped through the English batting line-up in the second innings of the third Test. He bagged six wickets for just seven runs in a spell of four overs.

In the fourth Test, Boland returned with figures of 4/36 and 3/30 in the first and second innings, establishing himself as a wicket-taking bowler.

However, according to Ricky Ponting, more than his skill, the conditions have been favorable to him.

Ponting said:

“Boland is going to get selectors asking a lot of questions of themselves. What is the pecking order now? Is he ahead of Richardson?"

He answered the question:

“I probably think [Jhye] Richardson is probably a more skillful bowler when you think about all the conditions. We’re only judging bowling on what we have seen in Melbourne and Sydney. Jhye to me, we don’t know, if he’s stealing it or not. We don’t know the levels he can get to. I feel Jhye is potentially a better and more skillful bowler than Scottie.”

Ricky Ponting believes the conditions and the pitch have favored Boland so far

Analyzing the pacer's performance in the first two games, Ponting said he was perfectly suited to the conditions that the MCG and the SCG provided.

“In his wildest dreams, he couldn’t have dreamt up two better pitches to start his career.”

He continued:

“I mean, what the MCG gave him as far as side-ways movement is concerned and then what this wicket in Sydney (SCG) has given him with uneven bounce and a little bit of side-ways movement as well, he’s been the perfectly suited bowler for the conditions that he’s played these first two matches in.”

Ponting also compared the debutant to former seamer Stuart Clark. He said that when you promote them on conditions that suit them, all the stars get perfectly aligned for them.

Ponting concluded by saying:

“I feel, he’s had a lot in his favor. The opposition he bowled to and the conditions that he bowled in.”

The final Test match starts on January 14 in Hobart. With Josh Hazlewood out of contention due to a side strain, Boland might continue with his position with the Aussie pace attack. However, it will be worthwhile to see if Richardson is selected ahead of him.

