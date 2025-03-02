"Poor captaincy by Rohit Sharma"- Fans react as India lose 13th consecutive toss in ODIs during Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

Team India's poor luck with the toss continued as they lost for the 13th consecutive time in ODIs ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand on Sunday (March 2) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is the 10th straight ODI where Rohit Sharma has lost the toss.

New Zealand skipper Mitchel Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. They made one change to the playing XI, replacing opener Devon Conway with batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

Team India also rested pacer Harshit Rana and brought in mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. They now have four spin options in the playing XI - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Varun. Mohammed Shami is the only frontline pacer in the mix, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya available to support him.

Fans took note of Men in Blue's bad luck with the toss and expressed their reactions with posts on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the posts:

"Poor captaincy by Rohit sharma."

"That's totally fine, as long as they are winning matches," a fan wrote.

"Panoti lag gayi bhai toss me," a fan commented.

"Toss Haro match jito," another user wrote.

"Unbelievable! 13 in a row—India just can't catch a break at the toss. Hopefully, they let their game do the talking and turn this around on the field," a fan wrote.

"Rohit Sharma bro ka toss luck kaha gaya. 13 consecutive toss loss in ODIs. Unbelievable," another fan wrote.

"Rohit sharma losing the toss constantly to win it during knockout game," a fan posted.

"sky is blue, roses are red, rohit has lost another toss, what else did you expect?" a fan wrote.

India's top order collapses cheaply in 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

After opting to bowl first, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry gave his side a good start by dismissing world number one ODI batter Shubman Gill (2) in the third over. Rohit Sharma (15) looked in decent touch, hitting a six and four before perishing in the sixth over to Kyle Jamieson.

Virat Kohli also started positively and hit two fours en route to 11 (14). However, Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch to cut short Kohli's stay at the crease in the 7th over.

At the time of the writing, India had reached 38/3 in 11 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel on the crease.

