"Posed like it was the first ball" - Twitter reacts to Josh Hazlewood mimicking Ben Stokes' Headingley celebration after dismissing him

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood impersonated England skipper Ben Stokes' celebration from the Headingley Test in 2019 after dismissing him for 155 on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Chasing an improbable 371 for victory, Stokes smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park during his blazing knock. Despite England being reduced to 193-6 after losing Jonny Bairstow, Stokes provided the home fans with a glimmer of hope.

The 32-year-old reached his century with a hattrick of sixes just before lunch and put on an incredible partnership of 108 runs with Stuart Broad to propel England to 301-6. However, just as a miraculous victory seemed within reach, Josh Hazlewood removed Ben Stokes, effectively ending English hopes.

The rest of the batting fell away quickly as the hosts lost the second Test by 43 runs to concede a 0-2 lead in the series. While there were several controversial moments during the game, including the overturned catch by Mitchell Starc off Ben Duckett and the Jonny Bairstow dismissal, Hazlewood's celebration upon dismissing Stokes went viral on social media.

The tall fast bowler raised both arms aloft, imitating Stokes' celebration when he smashed the winning runs in the famous third Test at Headingley in 2019. In that game, the England skipper scored a breathtaking 135* to carry the team to a thrilling one-wicket win and level the series at one apiece.

Some also compared Hazlewood's celebrations with former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and current Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

"Did take a lot out of Headingley but unfortunately not to be" - Ben Stokes

England skipper Ben Stokes was visibly disappointed that he could not replicate his heroics from Headingley and lead his side to victory in the second Test.

Despite scoring 20 runs more than his knock in 2019, the task proved to be a bridge too far, even for the champion all-rounder.

"Having experienced something similar, you are able to look back at it. Did take a lot out of Headingley but unfortunately not to be. Definitely felt we had a shout, but Australia changed their plans and that changed things for me. I had to take my risks to the longer side of the ground," said Stokes.

However, Stokes remained upbeat about the team's chances of winning the series despite falling into a 0-2 deficit.

"Tough one to swallow, but it was a fantastic game. We are 2-0 down but we got 3 games to go. We have won 3-0 against Pakistan, 3-0 against NZ so we have the belief that we can do it," added Stokes.

Unfortunately for the hosts, history is not on their side, as no England team has even come back from 0-2 down to win an Ashes series.

Despite that, Stokes and his men can take confidence from the fact that before the ongoing Ashes series, England had triumphed in 11 of their 13 previous Tests, including seven out of eight at home.

The third Test of this gripping series gets underway at Headingley on Thursday, July 6.

