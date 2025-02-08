Prabath Jayasuriya castles Mitchell Starc to complete five-wicket haul in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya starred with the ball against Australia in the first innings of the second Test in Galle on Day 3 (Saturday, February 8). The left-arm spinner cleaned up Mitchell Starc to bag his fifer against the tourists.

The dismissal came in the 104th over of Australia's first innings. Jayasuriya bowled a tossed-up delivery and Starc attempted a sweep shot but missed it altogether. The ball crashed into the off-stump.

Watch the video below:

Besides Starc, Jayasuriya also bagged the wickets of centurions Alex Carey and Steve Smith as well as Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis.

The 33-year-old had previously managed just three wickets in the first Test against the Aussies, who won the game by an innings and 242 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

The spinner has bagged 110 wickets in just 19 Tests (35 innings), including 10 fifers, so far. He remains critical for the Islanders in the second essay against Australia.

Prabath Jayasuriya bags a fifer but Australia take 157-run first innings lead

Prabath Jayasuriya impressed with the ball but Australia posted 414 to take a 157-run lead in the first innings of the second Test. Alex Carey top scored with 156 off 188 balls, hitting two sixes and 12 boundaries. Steve Smith also smashed 131 off 254 deliveries, comprising one six and 10 boundaries. The duo shared a 259-run partnership for the fourth wicket, leaving Sri Lanka in tatters.

Besides Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris and Ramesh Mendis scalped three and two wickets, respectively.

Batting first, the hosts were bundled out for 257 in 97.4 overs. Kusal Mendis starred with the ball, scoring an unbeaten 85. Dinesh Chandimal also chipped in with 74 runs.

Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up three wickets apiece for Australia.

Sri Lanka will be keen to level the series 1-1. On the other hand, Australia will hope for another big win and clean sweep the series ahead of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, their next red-ball assignment.

Follow SL vs AUS 2nd Test live score and updates here.

