“Prasidh Krishna has not had the best of series” - Former cricketer disagrees with India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his disagreement with India's playing 11 for the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval. He opined that an extra seamer could have played, given the conditions.

Ad

India went with three fast bowlers in Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj. On Day 1, there was seam movement, and the ball aided the pacers. However, the visitors managed to get past the 200-run mark despite losing six wickets. Ashwin added that he would have played Shardul Thakur, considering Prasidh has not had a great series, with Akash Deep making a comeback.

"I somewhere feel one more seamer could have played. Because Prasidh Krishna has not had the best of series so far. Akash Deep is making a comeback. Siraj has had a long series. We have to wait and see how they go. There is inexperience there. If you need batting, I would have again gone with Shardul Thakur," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'. (12:57)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Back in India's playing 11, Karun Nair scored an unbeaten fifty (52* off 98) on Day 1. Ashwin added that Karun's playing would be okay if the visitors had solid pacers like Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Siraj playing together on this wicket.

"I would have been very comfortable with Karun playing if all those three fast bowlers were nailing it. If it was Mohamamd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Siraj playing together, I would have been okay. But this is still a very debatable decision. But how helpful the wicket will be for bowlers on day two and day three will be the answer to this question," he reflected. (14:17)

Ad

Notably, Prasidh has bagged six wickets from four innings at an average of 55.16 and an economy rate of 5.33. Akash Deep has picked up 11 wickets but missed the previous Test due to an injury. Bumrah is not playing the final game to manage his workload.

India have to take the innings as far as they can, says Ashwin

India ended Day 1 on 204/6 after being asked to bat first. Talking about what could be a good first innings total, Ashwin stated that the visitors must stretch their score as much as possible. Though Karun Nair and Washington Sundar are unbeaten at the crease, Ashwin feels one more wicket could lead to a collapse.

Ad

"There are no numbers set in stone. But given the conditions, at Oval the fourth innings has still been good to bat. Third and fourth will probably be the best to bat. So keeping that in mind, you need to take this first innings as far as you can. India will have to stretch this. One more wicket and they could be rolled out. But with Washington Sundar batting so well at number eight, it is a thorn in the flesh for England. Again, India have prioritized batting. I really hope it doesn't come back and bite us," he said. (15"07)

Ad

While Ashwin reckons the hosts prioritized batting again, he opined that Karun Nair scored runs, and hence the judgment regarding the playing 11 should be reserved. He added that had Karun not made those runs, there would be a debate about having another batter in the side.

Karun and Sundar stitched an unbeaten 51-run stand off 87 balls for the seventh wicket. Being the last recognised batting pair, the visitors will expect them to add more runs to the total on Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news