Prasidh Krishna finally provides first breakthrough by dismissing Zak Crawley for 65 to end 188-run partnership in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Prasidh Krishna helped India draw their first blood by dismissing England opener Zak Crawley on Day 5 of the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. With the breakthrough, the pacer ended the marathon 188-run partnership between Crawley and Ben Duckett. Crawley walked back for 65 runs off 126 balls, comprising seven boundaries.

Ad

The much-awaited dismissal came in the 43rd over of England’s second innings. Krishna bowled a lovely outswinger that shaped away late, and Crawley leaned into the drive but was done by the late swing as the ball took a thick outside edge. KL Rahul adjusted in the slip cordon to complete the catch at an awkward height. The dismissal came on the eighth delivery after a slight rain interruption during the second session.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prasidh Krishna was equally impressive in the first innings, returning with three wickets, but proved expensive.

Prasidh Krishna strikes twice to bring India back into the contest against England on Day 5

Prasidh Krishna struck twice by dismissing well-settled Zak Crawley and first innings centurion Ollie Pope to help India bounce back against England on Day 5 of the opening Test. After getting Crawley caught behind, the speedster knocked over Pope in his next over. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj would now be keen to deliver as India aim to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ad

At the time of writing, England were 206/2 after 44.4 overs, with Ben Duckett (115 off 136) and Joe Root at the crease. The hosts need 164 runs to win the match.

It’s worth mentioning that England have successfully chased down 359 against Australia at the same venue in 2019. The Ben Stokes-led side had also chased 378 against India during their previous meeting in England (Birmingham in 2022).

The second Test between the two teams will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 onwards.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 Headingley Test live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news