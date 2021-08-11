Pre-bookings open for India head coach Ravi Shastri's debut book 

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's debut book 'Stargazing: The Players in My Life' is going to be released soon, and the pre-bookings for the same have opened today.

According to the former Indian cricketer, the book comprises fascinating tales about the cricketers who played with or against him and the ones he watched in the last 50 years.

Shastri also announced a pre-order booking offer. Readers who avail that will get a digitally signed copy of the book.

Ravi Shastri was excited to make the announcement and shared the following post with his fans on his official Twitter handle.

#Stargazing ... the joy of writing a book on cricketers whom I’ve watched, played with or against over the past fifty years is etched in my memory ... Pre-order now and get a digitally signed copy! https://amzn.to/3iDmVzF @HarperCollinsIN

#Stargazing ... the joy of writing a book on cricketers whom I’ve watched, played with or against over the past fifty years is etched in my memory ... Pre-order now and get a digitally signed copy! https://t.co/vdQuh0vZgX@HarperCollinsIN — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 11, 2021

Ravi Shastri is currently in London with Team India for the five-match Test series against England. The first match between the two sides at Trent Bridge ended in a draw. The sides will square off at Lord's on Thursday in the second Test.

Reports have surfaced recently that Ravi Shastri might step down as India coach after his current contract expires in November. The former Indian cricketer has not confirmed or denied the reports as of yet.

Good to be back at the @HomeOfCricket. Some very fond memories here… #TeamIndia 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/txmelmxJ2Q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 10, 2021

Saqib Mahmood added to the England squad for the second Test

Meanwhile, senior England pacer Stuart Broad suffered a minor injury during a practice session on Tuesday. As a cover for him, England's team management called up Saqib Mahmood, who performed impressively against Pakistan last month. Moeen Ali and Ollie Pope also came back into the side after missing the first Test.

England squad for the second Test - Joe Root (Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham), Saqib Mahmood(Lancashire)

Seamer @SaqMahmood25 has been added to our squad as cover for the second Test against India.



Spinner Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fXwF8mFFVu — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 11, 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee