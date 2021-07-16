"Pressure loading...!"- Fans can't keep calm as India & Pakistan are drawn in same group for T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE in October. This is great news for fans in both countries as they will be pumped to go head-to-head against each other.

Due to political reasons, India and Pakistan haven't played bilateral cricket since the 2012-13 season. This makes each India-Pakistan encounter at ICC events extremely unique and the event is celebrated like a festival.

New Zealand and Afghanistan are the other two teams that have been drawn in India's group for the Super 12 stage. The runners-up from qualifying Group A and winners of qualifying Group B will take the final two spots in the six-team Group 2 the Super 12.

Twitter reacts to India & Pakistan in the same group

Fans on Twitter are extremely excited to witness an India vs Pakistan encounter and are already buzzing. Here is what they had to say:

#T20WorldCup 2021 groups are out.

India & Pakistan in same group, and finally the rivalry is back.

We can see some underdogs this time around.

Hope this one comes home !! pic.twitter.com/9FmVIf4ZcP — Anushanth R (@Anushanth_R) July 16, 2021

You can't have World Cups without an India-Pakistan game, especially at a neutral venue. Pressure loading.



IND, PAK, NZ, AFG + 2 (Q).#t20worldcup2021 #CricketNews — Wriddhaayan (@Wriddhaayan) July 16, 2021

India Pakistan in same group 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zH0iR4QZVl — Umakant (@Umakant_27) July 16, 2021

India Pakistan game will be interesting, Either Pakistan will simply give up without a fight or they will fight till the last ball, no in between — Yash (@Datascientist3_) July 16, 2021

That's more like it, India Pakistan contest in UAE, And it's Kohli v Babar!! Bring it on!! #icct20worldcup https://t.co/5HewqQRQZ0 — Pranav Nair (@PranavN_11) July 16, 2021

Can't wait for Ind Vs pak 🤤🔥 pic.twitter.com/yRDzkZMyfv — Aryan 💉 (@Rohitswarriorrr) July 16, 2021

ind vs pak might happen culture cricket is finally back — A (@kyaaboltitu) July 16, 2021

As far as Group 1 is concerned, it could well be considered the 'Group of Death'. England, Australia and West Indies have been drawn together in the group, and the match-ups on offer are a mouthwatering prospect.

All three teams are T20 powerhouses and it will be difficult to choose who will win the group right from the get-go. South Africa will also be part of Group 1 and will hope to punch above their weight. The winners of qualifying Group A and runners-up of qualifying Group B will complete Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

One could argue that India's record against Pakistan and Afghanistan makes them favorites to top a relatively easy-looking Group 2. However, Kane Williamson's New Zealand would certainly pose a tough challenge to Virat Kohli and his men.

New Zealand beat India on a slow and turning track at Nagpur in the 2016 T20 World Cup. So, although it looks like India will have a safe passage into the semifinals on paper, Kohli and his men will certainly not take anything for granted.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra