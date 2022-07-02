"Prime example of not to select players on basis of IPL" - Fans react following Ruturaj Gaikwad's early dismissal in the warm-up game vs Derbyshire

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued to disappoint with the bat as he was out for a paltry score of three in a warm-up T20 game between India and Derbyshire at the County Ground on Saturday, July 1.

The young batter from Maharashtra earned a national call-up on the back of a decent IPL 2022 campaign, where he scored 368 runs in 14 games. He has been Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) mainstay in the top order over the past couple of seasons.

However, Gaikwad has failed to replicate the same in the international arena. He managed to score only one half-century in last month's five-match home T20I series against South Africa. He then didn't bat in the first T20I against Ireland after picking up an injury while fielding before missing the second game.

Gaikwad made a return to cricket in the practice game against Derbyshire. With India chasing 151 runs, he was dismissed in the first over itself.

Fans were certainly disappointed to see Gaikwad wasting opportunities despite getting a long rope. Many opined that players should not be picked for the Indian team on the basis of their IPL performances.

Here are some of the reactions:

ASmemesss @asmemesss 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad for India 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL2. Ruturaj Gaikwad for India https://t.co/6bZvN9E64m

Brainfaded @iRon_Rv Ruturaj Gaikwad is throwing it away. Extremely disappointed. Opportunities ain't going to be in your plate all the time. Ruturaj Gaikwad is throwing it away. Extremely disappointed. Opportunities ain't going to be in your plate all the time.

TANGENT @pra_tea_k Ruturaj Gaikwad is the prime example of not to select players of basis of IPL performance. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the prime example of not to select players of basis of IPL performance.

ப்ரியன் @SpriyanK11 @ChennaiIPL @Ruutu1331 @tommysimsek They gave him so many chances. All others are performing well. But he just keep failing. He is wasting his chances. @ChennaiIPL @Ruutu1331 @tommysimsek They gave him so many chances. All others are performing well. But he just keep failing. He is wasting his chances.

Ragh @Ragh84498957 @vase556 @ChennaiIPL @Ruutu1331 @tommysimsek He is no where close to Samson, when samson starts hitting, no body is close to him, he is effort less hitter, rutu is no where close to him @vase556 @ChennaiIPL @Ruutu1331 @tommysimsek He is no where close to Samson, when samson starts hitting, no body is close to him, he is effort less hitter, rutu is no where close to him

ப்ரியன் @SpriyanK11 @ChennaiIPL @Ruutu1331 @tommysimsek They gave him so many chances. All others are performing well. But he just keep failing. He is wasting his chances. @ChennaiIPL @Ruutu1331 @tommysimsek They gave him so many chances. All others are performing well. But he just keep failing. He is wasting his chances.

Deepak Hooda scored another half-century and telling contributions from Sanju Samson (38) and Suryakumar Yadav (36) helped the Men in Blue chase down the target in just 16.4 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad named in India's T20I squad for 1st T20I vs England

Gaikwad will get one more shot at making a case for himself ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which is slated to take place in Australia later this year.

In the absence of several first-team stars, Gaikwad has been named in the squad for the first T20I game against England. He will hope to get some runs under his belt, which will also boost his confidence.

However, the first-choice cricketers will return for the final two T20Is against England as India fine-tune their preparations for the marquee event Down Under.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far