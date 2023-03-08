Prime Ministers of India and Australia, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, to watch 4th Test of IND vs AUS 2023 live in Ahmedabad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the first day of the India vs. Australia Test match tomorrow at Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Anthony Albanese is currently on a visit to India. Since Australia are currently playing a Test series in India, the Prime Minister has spaced out his tight schedule to enjoy some live action at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Over 100,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for the opening day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. The match will begin tomorrow at 9:30 am IST.

It will be a massive occasion for Indian cricket fans as the Test match in Ahmedabad could break the record for the highest attendance on the opening day of any Test match in the world. The record belongs to Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground for an attendance of 91,112 during a Test between Australia and England in 2013/14.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of 132,000. Over 100,000 fans attended the IPL final last year at this venue. A similar number should be expected for the first day of the India vs. Australia Test match.

India can seal their place in the World Test Championship final by winning the Ahmedabad Test match

The Indian team is on the verge of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. They have won two of their three Tests in the series against Australia so far. India need to win the upcoming match at the Narendra Modi Stadium to seal their place in the WTC final.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian team performs in the fourth Test of the series.

