'Prithvi Shaw needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also' - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer advised Prithvi Shaw to exercise greater control over his off-field activities.

He also mentioned that the Indian opener's weakness against short-pitched bowling was exploited in New Zealand.

Prithvi Shaw had a great start to his Test career

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has stated that Prithvi Shaw needs to be more disciplined off the field to succeed at the international level. He also compared the young Indian opener's ability to that of Virender Sehwag.

Wasim Jaffer spoke eloquently about the promising Indian Test openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal while talking to Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra initially asked Wasim Jaffer about what he thinks of Mayank Agarwal and, who has had a good start to his Test career with runs both at home and in overseas conditions. Jaffer labelled Agarwal a good player who has utilised his opportunities while stating that there was some scope for further improvement.

"He is a good player, without a doubt. He has done well in the limited opportunities that he has got. But he has to improve."

He added that the upcoming Indian tour to Australia would be a big test for Mayank Agarwal, even though the latter had performed creditably the last time he had visited the place.

"In India, he will not have much problem but in overseas things could be challenging for him. The upcoming Australian tour will be very vital considering the quailty of the attack, those Test matches will test him a lot."

Wasim Jaffer was next asked about Prithvi Shaw, who had scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies, with Aakash Chopra singling out Shaw's different style of playing and his aggressive shot selection for almost every delivery.

Jaffer responded by starting that Prithvi Shaw is a special player who could destroy an opposition attack, much like Virender Sehwag.

"I think he is a special player, without a doubt. The shots he hits, if he gets going he has the ability of Virender Sehwag I feel. He can completely demolish an attack."

18-year old Prithvi Shaw became the sixth Indian to win Player of the Match on debut after his ton against the West Indies. 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/8GUJmhTe5o — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2018

Wasim Jaffer on Prithvi Shaw's areas of improvement

Prithvi Shaw was banned from cricket due to a doping violation

Wasim Jaffer opined that Prithvi Shaw had to work further on how to approach an innings, apart from the improvements required in his technique to handle the short ball.

"But somewhere I feel he needs to understand his game better, where he needs to take a backseat. I feel he got found out a little bit in New Zealand, got dismissed two times off a short delivery. He fell into their trap."

He also added that Prithvi Shaw needs to exercise greater control over his off-field activities.

"I also feel that he needs to get more disciplined in his off-field life."

Wasim Jaffer signed off by stating that the former Under-19 World Cup-winning Indian captain had the wherewithal to succeed in international cricket as long as he is more professional in his personal life.

"Because I feel he has the game to succeed at international level. But he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also."

Prithvi Shaw was banned from cricket for eight months by the BCCI due to a failed dope test, caused by inadvertent ingestion of a prohibited substance which can be commonly found in cough syrups.

‘Learnt a lesson, will not repeat it’: Prithvi Shaw opens up on doping ban@PrithviShaw https://t.co/uCunJWjfVZ — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) April 9, 2020