Prithvi Shaw needs to do a lot more than just score runs in domestic cricket: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop believes it will not be a straightforward road back for young Team India opener Prithvi Shaw. The 53-year-old believes Shaw will need to do a lot more than score big in domestic cricket.

Prithvi Shaw averages 51.43 in 25 first-class matches. However, Ian Bishop feels the 21-year-old needs to work on his technique against quality bowling on bouncy tracks, something that was brutally exposed Down Under.

Speaking to Sportstar, Ian Bishop talked about Prithvi Shaw's struggles against the in-swinging deliveries in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as he failed to counter the late movement.

“I am not the batting technician or guru who can tell Shaw what to do and how to fix his deficiency. There are those much more qualified to do that. It is not simply about going back to domestic cricket and scoring tons of runs. Shaw scores high-volume runs domestically anyway,” Ian Bishop said.

Prithvi Shaw needs to 'fine-tune' his deficiency: Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop has said that Prithvi Shaw needs to find a way of tackling the swinging ball.

A successful opening batsman cannot have any noticeable deficiencies in technique. The former player hopes Prithvi Shaw finds an able mentor who would correct his technique without losing his run-scoring consistency.

“It must be that someone can help him to adjust or fine-tune the deficiency which has been identified, allow him to get comfortable with it, and then for him to get acclimatised to it by using the modification to continue scoring domestically and regain confidence and form,” Ian Bishop further added.

Considering his poor run of form, Prithvi Shaw has not found a place in Team India's squad for the first two Tests against England.

With the likes of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and even KL Rahul currently ahead in the pecking order, Prithvi Shaw will need to work on his game to make a successful comeback.

With time on his side, Prithvi Shaw can rectify his technical flaws and make a return to the Indian team as a better and more confident player.