"Prithvi Shaw’s entire career has been a validation of Murphy’s Law" - Fans react after the opener's County stint ends due to an injury

Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing One-Day Cup 2023 in England due to a knee injury. The opening batter was part of the Northamptonshire squad for the season.

Shaw dazzled viewers with an unbeaten knock of 125 against Durham to take his team to a six-wicket victory on August 13. However, he injured his knee while fielding. Subsequent scans revealed that he will no longer be able to take part in the tournament.

Notably, Prithvi Shaw scored a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls earlier in the competition against Somerset. A number of fans took to social media to react to Shaw's injury.

While some expressed their displeasure, a few fans urged the Indian batter to work on his fitness. Here are some of the best reactions:

Prithvi Shaw enjoyed a brilliant run during his brief stint in the One-Day Cup 2023. With 429 runs from four innings at an average of 143.00, the right-handed batter is currently the leading run-getter of the season.

"Hope to see him scoring runs again soon" - Northamptonshire coach John Sadler on Prithvi Shaw

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler highlighted how Prithvi Shaw managed to contribute towards the team's success during his short stint.

He mentioned that the talented youngster was determined to win matches for his side and was also very humble. In an official statement released by the county, Sadler was quoted as saying:

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp. He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire."

"As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon," he added.

According to the Times of India, Shaw has damaged his ACL. He is expected to remain out of action for at least two months. The 23-year-old will meet a specialist in London on Friday.