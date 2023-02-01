"Prithvi Shaw will still have to wait" - Aakash Chopra sees a change in India's XI for 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Aakash Chopra feels Team India could stick with their opening combination of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan instead of giving Prithvi Shaw a chance in the third T20I against New Zealand today (February 1).

The final game of the three-match series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya and Co. will hope the openers to the team a solid start in the series decider.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the possible changes to India's XI for Wednesday's game. Regarding Shaw's chances of replacing either Gill or Kishan, he said:

"I feel Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will stay together, and Prithvi Shaw will still have to wait. There are two reasons for that. If you play Prithvi Shaw, he would either score runs or not. If he scores runs, it's fine; but if he doesn't, then what?"

The former Indian opener feels it would be unfair to judge Shaw based on a solitary game, explaining:

"Are you going to judge that you played Prithvi Shaw and that he didn't score runs, so let us leave him out? How do you actually judge a player if you have given him just one match, that too the last game of the series? That's not right."

Chopra reckons Gill and Kishan deserve another chance to prove their worth, elaborating:

"If you split this pairing (Gill-Kishan) now, it will become a broken partnership for the future. You are not giving them a last opportunity to do whatever they can and that we will consider them for the future if they do well, and if not, we shall think about it."

Kishan and Gill have aggregated 23 and 18 runs respectively in the two innings they have played. The duo didn't have a great series against Sri Lanka either and will hope to deliver the goods in the crunch game.

"Yuzi Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will not play together" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled just two overs in the second T20I against New Zealand. (P/C: BCCI)

Chopra doesn't see Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing together in Ahmedabad, reasoning:

"Considering the amount of criticism the pitches have received in this series already, I think we will get to see a flat pitch. Then Yuzi Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will not play together. In fact, Yuzi Chahal was given only two overs in the last match, of which one was a wicket-maiden."

Chopra reckons Umran Malik will be recalled to the playing XI in place of Chahal, stating:

"So if the captain is not going to get him to bowl, I don't see Kulcha playing together in this match. I feel Kuldeep will definitely play and Umran will be called back."

Umran conceded 16 runs in the only over he bowled in the first T20I against the visitors. Considering the spin-friendly surface in Lucknow, he had to make way for Chahal in the last game. However, the speedster could make a return to the XI if the team management wants to play an additional seamer in Ahmedabad.

