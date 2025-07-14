"Proper brain fade" - Fans react as Jasprit Bumrah throws his wicket away after patient knock in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India's star speedster Jasprit Bumrah fought hard with a gritty batting performance on Day 5 of the side's ongoing Lord's Test against England in London. The visitors were reeling at 114/8 while chasing a tricky 193-run target when the seamer walked out to bat.

Bumrah showed great patience under pressure. While the 31-year-old scored just five runs, he faced 51 deliveries and was involved in a crucial 35-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the ninth wicket.

The ace pacer's stay at the crease ended in the 62nd over of the innings. England captain Ben Stokes broke the partnership, getting rewarded for his short-ball ploy against Bumrah.

The talinender attempted to play the pull shot off a short-pitched ball from Stokes. However, he failed to get the desired connection and was ultimately caught at mid-on.

Following the dismissal, several fans expressed their disappointment over Jasprit Bumrah's shot selection, suggesting that he should not have gone for a big shot at that stage. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Why the hell did you want to hit Bumrah? Everyone knows it's a trap. Even you know this, yet you have fallen for it," wrote a fan.

"Just as england were getting frustrated and low in energy, bumrah gives them the wicket. Not required," commented another.

"What was the point of not taking all those critical singles if Bumrah had to swing his way to the pavilion after playing over 50 dot balls. Common sense left the Indian dressing room today," chimed in yet another.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball for Team India in the Lord's Test. He returned to the playing XI after being rested for the second fixture. The fast bowler picked up his maiden five-wicket haul at the iconic venue, registering figures of 27-5-74-5 in England's first innings.

He bagged two wickets in the subsequent essay as well. The hosts were bundled out fr 192, setting India a 193-run target.

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah gave India some hope on Day 5 after a batting collapse

India's run chase kicked off in the last session of Day 4. However, it started on a shaky note, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departing for a duck in the second over.

To make matters worse for the side, Karun Nair and skipper Shubman Gill were dismissed cheaply as well. Their ploy of sending Akash Deep at No. 5 as a nightwatchman didn't get much success as he perished in the final over of the day.

The touring side finished 58/4 at Stumps, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 45. India suffered a batting collapse on Day 5. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah's partnership gave India some hope as the two toiled hard against the English bowling attack.

