Abu Dhabi government grants all approvals to conduct remaining PSL 2021 matches in the Emirates

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has got approval from the Abu Dhabi government to stage the remaining 20 games of the PSL 2021 in the city from June 1.

Earlier, reports emerged claiming the Abu Dhabi government asked the PCB to vaccinate all participants of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, the board has now received permission to conduct the games without vaccination.

According to a media release by PCB, the UAE government has granted all outstanding approvals and exemptions for PSL 2021 matches. The PCB will now meet with all team owners virtually to finalize all the details.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was pleased to announce that PSL 2021 would resume in June.

“We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go," said Khan.

PCB receives all approvals for HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details --> https://t.co/WoQQDo61v7 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) May 20, 2021

Khan expressed his gratitude to the UAE government, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support.

Employees sacrificed their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to make sure PSL 2021 resumes soon

PSL 2021 will entertain the fans at home

Wasim Khan mentioned that the employees sacrificed their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and worked hard to ensure PSL 2021 happens in June. He added:

“I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June."

The Karachi Kings currently sit at the top of the PSL 2021 standings, with three wins in five matches. Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are right behind them with the same number of points. The second phase of PSL 2021 promises to be a thrilling affair.