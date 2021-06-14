"My wife will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket" - Hasan Ali opts to stay back in PSL 2021

Two days after announcing his withdrawal from Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021), Islamabad United's pacer Hasan Ali has taken a U-turn and decided to play in the remainder of the competition.

Hasan Ali informed his franchise about leaving PSL 2021 midway and returning home due to personal reasons earlier this week. However, in a press release from Islamabad United on Monday (June 14), Hasan clarified that he would be available for the team in the remaining games as his wife has handled the situation at home. He said:

“I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife. She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career.

"Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6."

Hasan Ali also expressed his gratitude to the Islamabad United franchise for their support. Lastly, the right-arm fast bowler thanked fans for their prayers.

Fortunate for us that Hasan Ali will be available through the rest of the tournament: Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi

Hasan Ali has taken four wickets in two matches in the second phase of PSL 2021

Hasan Ali has performed well for Islamabad United in the second phase of PSL 2021. He picked up two wickets against Lahore Qalandars and returned with figures of 2/27 versus Quetta Gladiators.

Since Hasan has been one of the best bowlers for his team, Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi was delighted to know that the fast bowler would be available for the remaining fixtures. Ali Naqvi said:

"As with his initial intention Islamabad United will always support any personal decision that one of our family makes. It is fortunate for us that Hassan will be available for us through the rest of the tournament.

"But more importantly we’re happy that whatever issues there were have been resolved. We wish the very best to Hassan in every aspect of his life."

Islamabad United will take on defending champions Karachi Kings at the PSL 2021 tonight.

