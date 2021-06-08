PSL 2021: PCB CEO Wasim Khan highlights 3 big hurdles faced while restarting the tournament

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has admitted that conducting the second phase of PSL 2021 was a huge challenge as numerous hurdles popped up one after another. Khan pointed out the three big issues which PCB had to overcome in order to conduct the remaining PSL games in the UAE.

With Pakistan set to be busy with international cricket assignments from July onwards, it is imperative that the PCB restart the PSL by early June. Highlighting some of the major hiccups that the governing body overcame in resuming the second phase of PSL 6, Wasim Khan said in a chat with Cricket Pakistan:

"It was a very challenging situation. Many said that PCB were mismanaging. Mismanagement happens when things are in your control. Three things we took approval of but later it became an issue. Flights coming from India and South Africa with the production crew, just a night before (their travel), we got a directive from Abu Dhabi government that their approval was denied. That was a blow for us."

Wasim Khan further explained the other challenges faced by the PCB in restarting the PSL:

"Then there were visa issues. We had given 400 applications to Abu Dhabi government to grant visas. We were waiting for that. Then the third, when we finally got permission to bring the Indian crew to Ras al Khaima, their visa approvals were only for Abu Dhabi. When they arrived, they were in quarantine for 48 hours. They were then asked by authorities to shift to Dubai to complete the remainder of their quarantine. These three were big challenges for us which weren't in our hands."

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨



Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready?



Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

The second phase of the PSL is set to resume on June 9, and Wasim Khan revealed that PCB's chances of restarting the tournament would have been over if it had been delayed further.

"Earlier, they used to ask about security, now they are happy with the security provided" - PCB CEO

Pakistan Cricket Team

With the PSL being shifted out of Pakistan, there may be concerns over whether the PCB can conduct various bilateral series safely at home. The Asian giants have a few big series lined up, with New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia coming to their shores in the next eight months.

However, Wasim Khan said that the PSL being moved out would not hinder Pakistan's chances of hosting the upcoming bilateral series. He said:

"There is no issue. Our operation team is in talks with New Zealand's operation team and they will come in September. England also announced last week, they will come to Bangladesh, then to Pakistan and then play in the T20 World Cup. They are no issues in this (conducting various bilateral series), we are fully expecting them to come. The infection rates are also going down. Earlier, they used to ask about security, now they are happy with the security provided."

Pakistan hosted South Africa earlier this year for two Tests and three T20Is. The hosts won the Test and T20I series by 2-0 and 2-1 margins respectively.

Edited by Samya Majumdar