PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Match 1

Lahore Qalanadars faced Islamabad United in the season opener of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday, February 17, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. United won by eight wickets after chasing down a target of 196 in 18.2 overs.

Islamabad are first in the points tally with the win, with a net run rate of +1.159. Lahore Qalandars are second with an NRR of -1.159. The other four teams will be in action in the double-header on Sunday, February 18.

Shadab Khan, Agha Salman's heroics power Islamabad United past Lahore Qalandars in PSL

Islamabad won the toss against Lahore Qalandars and elected to bowl first in the PSL game.

Fakhar Zaman was out in the seventh over for just 13 off 13. He was involved in a partnership of 67 for the first wicket with Sahibzada Farhan, who was dismissed in the 11th over after scoring 57 off 36.

Rassie van der Dussen and Abdullah Shafique joined hands and had a fruitful partnership in the middle overs. They added 73 for the third wicket before Shafique was dismissed for 28 off 22. Van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 71 off 41, including four fours and three sixes.

Qalandars posted 195-5 in 20 overs. Tymal Mills was the pick of the United bowlers with 2-41. Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah shared one wicket each.

United lost their first wicket for 41 in the form of Colin Munro, who made only five off 11. Alex Hales, the other opener, was dismissed in the eighth over after making 36 off 28.

Shadab Khan and Agha Salman made a mockery of the Qalandars’ bowling unit, adding 138 runs for the third wicket. Shadab made 74 off 41 and finished the game off with a six. Salman, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 64 off 31.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App