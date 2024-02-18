PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (Updated) ft. Shadab Khan and Tymal Mills

The opening game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 was played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Batting first, Lahore posted an impressive total of 195-5. Opener Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 36) set the tone for the innings, while Rassie van der Dussen (71* off 41) continued the momentum, proving a solid finish. Tymal Mills was the pick of the Islamabad bowlers with wickets, while Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan grabbed one apiece.

Islamabad lost opener Colin Munro (5) early in their chase, but the other opener, Alex Hales (36), made a decent contribution. Captain Shadab Khan (74*) and Agha Salman (64*) struck an unbeaten 138-run stand to guide Islamabad to an eight-wicket victory with 10 deliveries to spare.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of PSL 2024 after the opening game.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Shadab Khan (IU) 1 1 1 74 74* - 41 180.48 - 1 - 6 5 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 1 1 1 71 71* - 41 173.17 - 1 - 4 3 3 Agha Salman (IU) 1 1 1 64 64* - 31 206.45 - 1 - 7 3 4 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 1 1 - 57 57 57 36 158.33 - 1 - 8 1 5 AD Hales (IU) 1 1 - 36 36 36 28 128.57 - - - 5 1 6 Abdullah Shafique (LQ)"}">Abdullah Shafique (LQ) 1 1 - 28 28 28 22 127.27 - - - 0 3 7 D Wiese (LQ) 1 1 - 14 14 14 8 175 - - - 1 1 8 Fakhar Zaman (LQ) 1 1 - 13 13 13 13 100 - - - 1 0 9 C Munro (IU) 1 1 - 5 5 5 11 45.45 - - - 1 0 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 1 1 - - - - 1 - - - 1 0 0

Islamabad captain Shadab Khan tops the PSL 2024 batting charts with 74 runs. Lahore Qalandars' Rassie van der Dussen is second with 71 runs. With 64 runs, Agha Salman is third.

Sahibzada Farhan, with 57 runs, is fourth, while Alex Hales (36) is fifth. Abdullah Shafique follows at No. 6 with 28 runs. At seventh position is Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese (14).

Fakhar Zaman is eighth with 13 runs. Colin Munro is nineth with five runs, while Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (0) is tenth.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 TS Mills (IU) 1 1 24 4 - 45 2 2/45 22.5 11.25 12 - - 2 Salman Fayyaz (LQ) 1 1 14 2.2 - 23 1 1/23 23 9.85 14 - - 3 Shadab Khan (IU) 1 1 24 4 - 24 1 1/24 24 6 24 - - 4 Zaman Khan (LQ)"}">Zaman Khan (LQ) 1 1 18 3 - 33 1 1/33 33 11 18 - - 5 Naseem Shah (IU) 1 1 24 4 - 36 1 1/36 36 9 24 - -

Islamabad United pacer Tymal Mills is atop the Pakistan Super League 2024 wicket-takers list with two wickets. Salman Fayyaz is second with one wicket, averaging 23.

Shadab Khan's one wicket places him third with an average of 24. Lahore Qalandars pacer Zaman Khan has also picked up a wicket and is fourth, averaging 33.

Islamabad United pacer Naseem Shah (1) completes the list, taking fifth place, averaging 36.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App