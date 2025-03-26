  • home icon
  • "Psychiatrist ko dikhana hai?"- Yuvraj Singh's father discloses how his son talks with him on the phone

"Psychiatrist ko dikhana hai?"- Yuvraj Singh's father discloses how his son talks with him on the phone

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:38 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty
Yuvraj Singh is a former T20 World Cup winner (Image: Getty)

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has given a sneak peek into his conversations with his son. He claimed that every time they had a chat, Yuvraj insisted that the cricketer-turned-coach should consult a psychiatrist.

In a chat with Taruwar Kohli on his YouTube channel, Yograj Singh spilled the beans on his relationship with his son Yuvraj. Yograj has been in the headlines for his controversial statements on a podcast recently.

Here's what Yuvraj's father had to say about conversations with his son:

"He always asks, 'Doctor ko dikhana hai?' 'Psychiatrist ko dikhana hai?'" (Should we go to a doctor? Should we consult a psychiatrist?)
"Why can't you forget? Let's move on. I said I am not Yuvraj Singh," he added.
Yograj Singh further disclosed that he called Yuvraj Singh to praise him for the rise of India's T20 star Abhishek Sharma. Yuvraj told Yograj that he will try to unearth more such talents for Indian cricket.

"My mother had died and he came up to my room"- Yograj Singh shares unknown tale from Yuvraj Singh's childhood

Yuvraj Singh did not wish to become a cricketer, but his father was adamant about making him a cricket player. Hence, Yograj would push Yuvraj to practice a lot.

When asked about the day Yuvraj's passion for the game truly ignited, Yograj Singh narrated the following tale:

"My mother had died, and he (Yuvraj) came up to my room. I was heartbroken. I lost both my parents. I did not have any siblings. He caught hold of me and said, 'Dad, chalo practice karte hai' (Dad, let's practice)."
"I told, 'Yuvi, chhod yaar. Forget about it.' He said, 'No, it's been 5-6 years, you have been pushing me. Today, I am saying, I want to do it.' When he said that, I hugged him."

From that day onwards, Yuvraj gave his heart and soul to cricket. He went on to win the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup for India.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
