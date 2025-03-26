"You have given another Yuvi to the world cricket fraternity"- Yograj Singh shares details of conversation with Yuvraj after rise of SRH star

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh recently shed light on how his son Yuvraj Singh played a huge role in the rise of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Abhishek Sharma. Yograj disclosed that he had a chat with Yuvraj after Abhishek's rise, and described the SRH opener as the next Yuvi.

Ad

In a chat with Taruwar Kohli on his YouTube channel, Yograj Singh spoke about a range of topics. One of them was the rise of Abhishek Sharma in Indian cricket. Notably, Yuvraj Singh groomed Abhishek and played an important role in his rise.

Yograj called up Yuvraj after seeing Abhishek's brilliant performances with the bat. Sharing the details of the conversation, Yograj said:

"When Abhishek performed well, I told Yuvi, 'I'm very proud of you son. You have given another Yuvi to the world cricket fraternity.' He replied, 'Like father, like son.' He said, 'Dad, what you gave it to me, I gave it to him, and I will give it to many players. Don't you worry about that.'"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Abhishek is currently playing for SRH in IPL 2025. Earlier this year, he set a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is by scoring 134 against England at Wankhede Stadium.

"He was so pampered by grandmother"- Yograj Singh reveals why he named his son Yuvraj

During the same interview, Yograj Singh turned back the clock and explained why he named his son Yuvraj, which translates to 'Prince' in Hindi. Yograj disclosed that the 2011 World Cup winner's grandmother pampered him a lot, which is why he thought Yuvraj was the right name for him.

Ad

"He did not want to play. He was so pampered by grandmother that whatever he said, she would make that happen. That's why he was like a Prince and we named him Yuvraj. I told grandmother, 'Should I name him Yuvraj? You have spoilt him so much,'" Yograj said.

Yuvraj Singh recently played for India Masters in IML T20 2025. He won the championship with the Indian team under Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback