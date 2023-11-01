“Public offer to play a three-match warmup series” – Iceland cricket roasts World Cup defending champions England amid 2025 Champions Trophy scenario

Iceland cricket has roasted defending ODI World Cup champions England for their poor performance in the ongoing marquee ICC tournament. The Iceland cricket board's social handle pointed out how the 2019 champions are on the verge of missing out on a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They offered England a three-match warmup series ahead of the Champions Trophy qualifiers next year.

Iceland further asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send their A-team instead of sending a B-side like they did against Ireland in the recently concluded ODI series ahead of the 50-over event. They wrote on X:

“Dear @ECB_cricket, We have noticed your recent problems on the pitch. We wish to extend to you a public offer to play a three-match warm-up series in Reykjavík in advance of your participation in the Champions Trophy qualifiers in 2024.”

They continued:

“Unlike versus our Irish cousins recently, against whom you played your B/C team as a warm-up for the Cricket World Cup, we hope that you would bring your A-team. We are a rapidly developing cricketing nation who, although still small, have ambitions to win the World Cup (of salmon fishing) in the 2060s. We look forward to hearing from you.”

Expand Tweet

England on verge of missing out a place in 2025 Champions Trophy

England are on the verge of missing out on a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They are currently placed at rock bottom in the 2023 World Cup points table, with just one victory in their first six games.

For the unversed, the top seven teams in the points table will qualify for the Champions Trophy. Pakistan have already qualified as host nation.

Following their recent loss against India by 100 runs in Lucknow, England captain Jos Buttler said that they will look to win their remaining World Cup games to qualify for the Champions Trophy. He said in the post-match show:

“We are aware of that, we've still got lots to play for.”

Expand Tweet

England in 2023 World Cup

October 5: Lost to New Zealand by nine wickets

October 10: Beat Bangladesh by 137 runs

October 15: Lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs

October 21: Lost to South Africa by 229 runs

October 26: Lost to Sri Lanka by eight wickets

October 29: Lost to India by 100 runs

November 4: vs Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 2 pm IST

November 8: vs Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 2 pm IST

November 11: vs Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 2 pm IST